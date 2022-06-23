Muru, a response to the Tūhoe raids, releases first trailer

Action-drama film Muru has released its first trailer on the eve of Matariki.

Filmed in Te Urewera, Muru stars Cliff Curtis, Jay Ryan, Manu Bennett, Simone Kessell and artist Tame Iti as himself.

The film is based on the 2007 raids conducted by police in response to alleged paramilitary training camps in the Urewera mountain range.

Cliff Curtis said of the film, “My movies in Hollywood are for the most part entertainment. But at home in Aotearoa, every few years I am privileged to work with story weavers like Tearepa and Reikura Kahi to make cinema such as Muru that is profound, heartfelt and meaningful. This film is a work of love, conflict and forgiveness. See it. Discuss it. Share it.”

Tame Iti apears in the film based on the 2007 Tūhoe raids (Source: Supplied)

Muru is directed by Tearepa Kahi, known for films Poi E: The Story of Our Song and Mt. Zion. Kahi called working on the film with Curtis and Iti a "shared dream we've been working on for a long time."

Along with the trailer, the film was also announced to open the New Zealand International Film Festival in Auckland on July 28, ahead of its nationwide release on September 1.

The film will also play at the festival in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, as well as a special screening in Whakatāne.