Heavy rain in store for Northland, Tasman and Westland ranges

Parts of Northland, Tasman and the ranges of Westland are in for periods of heavy rain from Friday evening into Saturday.

An umbrella in the rain.

MetService said an active front is responsible, with the forecaster issuing a number of heavy rain watches.

It said at this stage the heaviest rain is expected in parts of the west coast of the South Island and Northland.

A heavy watch is in place for Northland from 7pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday as rainfall may approach warning criteria, particularly for eastern areas north of Whangārei.

Tasman, about and west of Motueka, is under a heavy rain watch from 11pm on Friday until 1pm on Saturday.

The ranges of Westland, about and south of Otira, is covered by a heavy rain watch from 5pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

