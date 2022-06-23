Otago town drops to -11C as cold weather continues around NZ

New Zealand's cold snap continues, with one Otago town recording -11.2C on Thursday morning.

Cold weather (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

NIWA forecasters tweeted that the temperature in Middlemarch was thought to be the coldest temperature at a lower elevation climate station so far this winter.

🐧 Middlemarch in Otago reached -11.2˚C this morning, the coldest temperature at a non-high elevation climate station so far this winter.



This surpasses the nationwide coldest temperature reading last year (-10.8˚C, Tara Hills). pic.twitter.com/LPPNTkd5I8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 22, 2022

It surpassed the nationwide coldest temperature reading in 2021 of -10.8C in Tara Hills, Otago.

Meanwhile, the temperature at Dunedin Airport on Thursday morning was -8.6C, according to MetService.

The Dunedin airport has just broken it's record for the coldest day in June. Since records began in 1972, the -8.6C recorded this morning is the coldest June temperature. ^KL pic.twitter.com/PoeVYRxOJh — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2022

The forecaster tweeted It's the coldest recorded temperature at the location for June since records began in 1972.

In the North Island, Rotorua and Tauranga were the coldest main centres at 6am today – a chilly -1C - according to MetService.