Otago town drops to -11C as cold weather continues around NZ

New Zealand's cold snap continues, with one Otago town recording -11.2C on Thursday morning.
NIWA forecasters tweeted that the temperature in Middlemarch was thought to be the coldest temperature at a lower elevation climate station so far this winter.
It surpassed the nationwide coldest temperature reading in 2021 of -10.8C in Tara Hills, Otago.
Meanwhile, the temperature at Dunedin Airport on Thursday morning was -8.6C, according to MetService.
The forecaster tweeted It's the coldest recorded temperature at the location for June since records began in 1972.
In the North Island, Rotorua and Tauranga were the coldest main centres at 6am today – a chilly -1C - according to MetService.