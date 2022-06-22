5499 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 18 deaths reported

There are 5499 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 334 people in hospital with the virus in New Zealand.

Four people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Eighteen more people in New Zealand with Covid-19 have died.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1450.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is 13.

Of the people who died, three were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from MidCentral, five were from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson-Marlborough, three were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, and two were from Southern.

Wednesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (144), Auckland (1,637), Waikato (335), Bay of Plenty (166), Lakes (81), Hawke’s Bay (150), MidCentral (129), Whanganui (53), Taranaki (144), Tairāwhiti (54), Wairarapa (56), Capital and Coast (559), Hutt Valley (252), Nelson Marlborough (258), Canterbury (896), South Canterbury (85), Southern (446), West Coast (50), Unknown (4).

The ministry said 5320 of Wednesday's cases had been detected through RATs and 179 through PCR tests. A total of 2949 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 11,791 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 34,091. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 78 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Tuesday there were 5630 new Covid cases and 17 deaths reported.