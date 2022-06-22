Kiwis name four debutants to face Tonga, Manu at fullback

Four debutants and fullback Joseph Manu are the highlights of a Kiwis side that will face Tonga on Saturday in front of the sea of red expected at Mt Smart Stadium for New Zealand’s first Test since 2019.
The Kiwis have named four debutants in their match-day squad. They include Paramatta Eels’ Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore, as well as Cronulla winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and Penrith’s Moses Leota.
Standout Paramatta second rower Isaiah Papalii will start in his second test for New Zealand nearly four years after his debut against England in 2018.
Manu, who primarily plays at centre for the Roosters, has been named at fullback, where he has excelled for his club recently when he has filled in for James Tedesco.
Kieran Foran was named as the utility on the bench while Storm prop Jesse Bromwich will captain the side and lead a strong forward pack that features Penrith's James Fisher-Harris and Canberra star Joseph Tapine.
"It’s an exciting time for everyone involved having international rugby league back on deck after so long," head coach Michael Maguire said.
"There’s a real buzz among the players for what is such a significant occasion for the Kiwi jersey and for the game as a whole.
"We’ve been able to bring together a group of players who have been in tremendous form so far this season and they’re desperate to do well for their country."
Game: Saturday 25th June at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland – 5:20pm
Kiwis squad:
1. Joseph Manu
2. Ronaldo Mulitalo
3. Marata Niukore
4. Peta Hiku
5. Jordan Rapana
6. Dylan Brown
7. Jahrome Hughes
8. Jesse Bromwich (c)
9. Brandon Smith
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Isaiah Papali’i
12. Kenny Bromwich
13. Joseph Tapine
14. Kieran Foran
15. Moses Leota
16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
17. Briton Nikora
18. Jordan Riki
19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
20. Te Maire Martin
21. Scott Sorensen
22. Erin Clark
23. Ken Maumalo
24. Griffin Neame