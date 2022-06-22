'Concerns' for boy, 16, missing from Wellington

There are concerns for a 16-year-old boy who's not been since Monday evening in Kilbernie, Wellington.

William has been missing since Monday. (Source: NZ Police.)

William is described as being about 185cm tall (6'1"), of slim-average build, with dark hair.

"However his appearance may have changed," police said in a statement.

He may be in the Wellington or Nelson/Marlborough areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police and his family have concerns for his safety," police said.

Anyone with information about William's whereabouts is urged to call police on105 and quote event number P050988984.