'Concerns' for boy, 16, missing from Wellington

Source: 1News

There are concerns for a 16-year-old boy who's not been since Monday evening in Kilbernie, Wellington.

William has been missing since Monday.

William has been missing since Monday. (Source: NZ Police.)

William is described as being about 185cm tall (6'1"), of slim-average build, with dark hair.

"However his appearance may have changed," police said in a statement.

He may be in the Wellington or Nelson/Marlborough areas.

"Police and his family have concerns for his safety," police said.

Anyone with information about William's whereabouts is urged to call police on105 and quote event number P050988984.

New ZealandWellington

Popular Stories

1

Ex-All Black Carl Hayman opens up on dementia battle

2

'Crusader 252 forever' - Pablo Matera posts emotional farewell

3

Hipkins apologises to Charlotte Bellis over inaccurate statement

4

Person dies in workplace incident in Auckland suburb

5

Man attempts ram-raid on Auckland clothing store with e-scooter

Latest Stories

'Concerns' for boy, 16, missing from Wellington

Hipkins apologises to Charlotte Bellis over inaccurate statement

'It's crazy' - Te Maire Martin still fizzing about Kiwis recall

Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away

Lorde shares 'painful' experience of releasing album

Related Stories

Wellington hospitals offer GP vouchers to ease ED pressure

Wellington DHBs pause non-urgent care amid demand, absences

Matariki 2022: Celebrations around Aotearoa

Train cancellations in Wellington due to 'signal issue'