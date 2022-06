One person is over $12 million better off after winning Lotto's Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

The winning numbers are: 02, 05, 09, 22, 29, 34 Bonus 01 Powerball 07.

Three others shared $250,000 in Lotto's First Division.

The $12.25m winning ticket was sold at Halfway Store in Whakatane.