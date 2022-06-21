Health Ministry mistakenly tells thousands they have Covid

Source: 1News

The Ministry of Health is apologising to about 6000 people after wrongly telling them they had Covid-19 and needed to isolate.

Covid-19 Minister Ayesha Verrall said it was caused by "an error" in the ministry's IT system.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

She said it meant "those who had previously been identified as having Covid-19 were told again that they had Covid-19".

A follow-up text had been sent to people who were affected, Verrall said.

The Health Ministry confirmed what had happened on Monday night in a statement on their website that was shared on Twitter.

"An uploading error on Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning meant approximately 6000 people were sent a repeat text messages telling them that they had returned a positive Covid-19 test and needed to isolate.

"These personalised texts were received by people who tested positive within the last 10 days duplicating advice they had already received."

The advice sent in the texts included the direction to isolate and fill out a contact tracing form.

The ministry said the glitch was discovered early on Saturday morning and the error was fixed that day.

"The ministry has sent texts to all those affected people to clarify the error, apologise and provide a phone number should they require further information or support."

New ZealandCovid-19

