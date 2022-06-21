Double Dutch - Rippon in Black Caps call up against Netherlands

He lined up against them earlier this year but now Otago and Dutch all-rounder Michael Rippon is set to play for the Black Caps after receiving a call-up for their upcoming white-ball series against Ireland, Scotland and, coincidentally, the Netherlands.

Michael Rippon departs during the 2nd ODI between the Netherlands and Black Caps. (Source: Photosport)

Rippon was the only newcomer to the Black Caps' white-ball squads named on Tuesday morning but some big names are missing from the squad with Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Devon Conway all rested in line with New Zealand Cricket's commitment to player and staff wellbeing.

The quartet will return to New Zealand at the end of the current England Test series - which the Black Caps trail with an insurmountable 2-0 deficit heading into the final Test this week - before they are likely brought back into the fold in August for the white-ball tour to West Indies.

In Williamson's absence, Tom Latham will captain the side in their first up ODI series against Ireland in Dublin starting on July 10. After that series, Latham will also return to New Zealand along with Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Will Young and Jacob Duffy.

Mitchell Santner will then take over the captaincy, with the Black Caps to play a three-game T20 series against Ireland in Belfast, two T20s and an ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh, as well as two T20s against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on August 4 and 5.

With Latham and the others departed, the Black Caps will call up Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Sears and Rippon to join the side.

Rippon's inclusion comes having earned 31 international caps with the Netherlands; the most recent of which were against the Black Caps in their three-ODI series in March.

The 30-year-old is able to change caps however due to ICC eligibility rules which allow players to represent an affiliate or associate nation while still remaining available for a full member nation.

The only condition of that is that once a player has been listed on an international match team-sheet for a full member nation [such as New Zealand] they cannot return to play for the affiliate or associate nation [in this case, the Netherlands] for three years.

Selector Gavin Larsen said Rippon had earned his moment.

“Michael Rippon thoroughly deserves his selection after consistent performances domestically for many seasons now," he said.

“His left-arm wrist spin is a point of difference and he also offers some punch down the order with the bat.

“We’ve got plenty of spin options in the squads and I’m sure both Michaels (Rippon and Bracewell) will relish the chance to rub shoulders with Mitch and Ish and learn off their experience."

Shane Jurgensen will also head up the coaching team for the Ireland leg of the tour with support from Luke Ronchi and former England international Luke Wright, allowing regular head coach Gary Stead a short break.

Black Caps ODI squad for Ireland *(Departing post series)

Tom Latham* (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy*, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry*, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls* , Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young*

Black Caps squad for Ireland, Scotland & Netherlands *(Joining post Ireland ODIs)

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman*, Dane Cleaver (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell*, Jimmy Neesham *, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon*, Ben Sears*, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner