Beyoncé releases first single from upcoming album

Source: Associated Press

Beyoncé has released the first single from her upcoming studio album.

The single is up for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The 16-track album, Renaissance, is set to drop on July 29 in the US.

On Tuesday, the superstar released the first track from the album, called Break My Soul.

Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.

Renaissance would be the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade, but the artist has been hard at work of late, featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of Savage and opening the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song Be Alive, from the film King Richard.

In 2019, she curated and produced the soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift, for the remake of The Lion King.

The song Black Parade from the soundtrack won a Grammy in 2021 for best R&B performance, Beyoncé's 28th Grammy.

Entertainment

