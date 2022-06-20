Train cancellations in Wellington due to 'signal issue'

Source: 1News

There's rush hour travel disruption in Wellington this morning with multiple Metlink train services cancelled.

File image of train tracks

File image of train tracks (Source: istock.com)

Metlink says due to an "ongoing signal issue" commuters are warned to "expect severe delays".

Metlink advises the following:

- Trains services will be running on a half hourly timetable.

- Wellington from Waikanae, services will be operating at 14' and 44' past the hour.

- Waikanae from Wellington services will be operating at 00' and 30' past the hour.

- All Porirua, Plimmerton and Taita services remain cancelled at this stage.

- Upper Hutt from Wellington services will be operating at 05' and 35' past the hour.

- Wellington from Upper Hutt will be operating at 00' and 30' past the hour.

