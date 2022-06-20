Train cancellations in Wellington due to 'signal issue'

There's rush hour travel disruption in Wellington this morning with multiple Metlink train services cancelled.
Metlink says due to an "ongoing signal issue" commuters are warned to "expect severe delays".
Metlink advises the following:
- Trains services will be running on a half hourly timetable.
- Wellington from Waikanae, services will be operating at 14' and 44' past the hour.
- Waikanae from Wellington services will be operating at 00' and 30' past the hour.
- All Porirua, Plimmerton and Taita services remain cancelled at this stage.
- Upper Hutt from Wellington services will be operating at 05' and 35' past the hour.
- Wellington from Upper Hutt will be operating at 00' and 30' past the hour.