Small plane 'in flames' after crash near Hamilton, 2 injured

Source: 1News

Two people have been injured after a small plane crashed near Hamilton.

Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance (file picture).

Emergency services were called to the crash scene at around 2.40pm on Monday around Temple View. St John reported that it took two people to Waikato Hospital via ambulance after responding to an "aviation incident".

The people involved in the crash had moderate and minor injuries, St John said.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency NZ said that "the aircraft was in flames" when it responded to the crash. FENZ said it sent two firetrucks to attend.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

One dead in crash between truck, van in Marlborough

2

Small plane 'in flames' after crash near Hamilton, 2 injured

3

Mysterious bright swirl spotted in night sky over NZ

4

Picton crash: Driver among fatalities, two remain in hospital

5

Median barrier would've prevented Picton crash - campaigner

Latest Stories

Jacinda Ardern set to meet with Boris Johnson on Europe trip

Full video: Ardern speaks to media after Cabinet meeting

Australian Omicron wave cases double reported figures - study

Finding Matariki: How to spot the iconic star cluster

Small plane 'in flames' after crash near Hamilton, 2 injured

Related Stories

Sightings of missing Marokopa family prove false

Investigations into Waikato school run shooting continue

Man injured after being shot at following Waikato school run

Man dead after car crashes into Tokoroa house