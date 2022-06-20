Small plane 'in flames' after crash near Hamilton, 2 injured

Two people have been injured after a small plane crashed near Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene at around 2.40pm on Monday around Temple View. St John reported that it took two people to Waikato Hospital via ambulance after responding to an "aviation incident".

The people involved in the crash had moderate and minor injuries, St John said.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency NZ said that "the aircraft was in flames" when it responded to the crash. FENZ said it sent two firetrucks to attend.