3235 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 5 deaths reported

Source: 1News

There are 3235 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, there are 356 people in hospital with the virus. There are also five people in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Five more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported, bringing New Zealand’s total number of Covid-related deaths to 1406.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 12.

Of the people who died: Two people were in their 60s and three people were aged over 90. Of these people, two were women and three were men.

Sunday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (68), Auckland (991), Waikato (192), Bay of Plenty (100), Lakes (58), Hawke’s Bay (92), MidCentral (98), Whanganui (41), Taranaki (88), Tairāwhiti (18), Wairarapa (35), Capital and Coast (302), Hutt Valley (151), Nelson Marlborough (152), Canterbury (503), South Canterbury (40), Southern (282), and West Coast (19).

Five people's locations are unknown.

The ministry said 3133 of Sunday's cases had been detected through RATs and 102 through PCR tests. A total of 2443 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 6834 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 34,922. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 42 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Saturday, there were 4404 new community cases with 11 deaths reported.

