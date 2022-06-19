Lancaster Park takes on new lease of life

The scene of some of the Crusaders' greatest triumphs, Lancaster Park has taken on a new lease of life.

The old stadium has gone back to its grass roots. Now redeveloped into a recreational space and sports fields.

On Sunday, at the official opening of the new space, many sporting stars reflected on their memories.

Former Test cricketer Dayle Hadlee was one of those.

"I played in the first ever one day international for New Zealand here and we beat Pakistan. We had our first ever win against Australia in Test cricket here at this ground. My brother Richard got his 400 wickets which is the first time it ever happened in Test cricket," said Hadlee.

And for fellow former cricketer Lesley Murdoch the history of the place runs deep.

"I was here to see Ken Wadsworth hit the winning runs, the Ranfurly Shield era in the 80s being in the number four stand, in fact we'd just had our baby daughter and we took her when she was two weeks old."

Now budding sports stars are getting their chance to make their own memories.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says it's great for the community.

"This is where dreams are made, that's what we heard today, we heard from people that became New Zealand champions playing on this field, this is where it started and we think for the next generation it's going to start here too."

The old stadium was damaged following the 2011 earthquake and was eventually demolished in 2019.

Club sport will begin on the fields next weekend with further developments including a playground to come.

Returning to grassroots in the hopes of inspiring the next generation of sporting greats.