Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs posts another scorching 100m time in Paris

New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs has continued her excellent recent form at the Diamond League in Paris on Sunday morning NZT, with a 100m time of 11.10 secs, just .01sec outside her personal best.

Zoe Hobbs, left, competing in the New Zealand track and field championships earlier this year.. (Source: Photosport)

Hobbs finished sixth overall, with three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equalling her world-leading time of the year when winning in 10.67secs.

Fraser-Pryce was unchallenged at Stade Charlety as she matched her time at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya last month. She also beat Jamaican countrywoman and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah's meet record of 10.72, set last year.

For Hobbs, who will contest next month’s world championships in the United States before competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, her performance bodes well because it is a continuation of her recent consistency.

Earlier this month she recorded her personal best of 11.09secs when winning the Oceania Championships in Mackay, Queensland.

It meant she broke the Oceania record; Australian sprinter Melissa Breen had the previous best of 11.11secs, set in 2014.

That run by Hobbs broke her own New Zealand record, lowering the bar from 11.15secs set in February.