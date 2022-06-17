Mike Pence focus of January 6 hearing

Former United States President Donald Trump has offered to share his version of events leading up to January 6, after another investigative committee hearing that revealed the extensive lengths he went to in attempt to retain power.

The President's pressure of his second-in-command, Mike Pence, was the focus of the third hearing.

Pence's lawyer Jacob Greg testified the group had to flee to the safety of a secure room in the Capitol basement on January 6, after Trump tweeted the Vice President "didn't have the courage" to illegally refuse to certify the election result.

Trump had been told before he tweeted that an angry mob of protesters had descended on the building, chanting "hang Mike Pence".

ADVERTISEMENT

A noose had also been set up on Capitol grounds.

"I could hear the din of the rioters in the building as we moved," said Jacob Greg, "but I don't think I realised they were as close as that."

The investigative committee says the mob were just 12 metres away from Pence and his secret security detail as they moved through the corridors to safety.

Pence had spent months rebuffing the President's insistence that his Vice President reject the legal and correctly cast ballots of American voters.

"President Trump is wrong," he said.

"I had no right to overturn the election."

Trump had resorted to calling Pence a "wimp", and threatening to "not be friends" if his demands weren't met - just an hour before the rally where the then-President called on his supporters to march up to the Capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mike Pence, I hope you're gonna stand up... for the good of our country," he told the crowd, in remarks that witnesses testified had not been scripted into his official speech.

"And if you're not, I'm gonna be very disappointed in you right now."

As they moved, many in the crowd were checking social media, and saw reports that Pence had indeed certified the election results in favour of Joe Biden.

"We're gonna drag that m**********r through the streets," said one.

Despite forcing their way into the Capitol, the mob were unable to find any politicians and law enforcement eventually managed to secure the building.

Pence returned to the Senate chamber in the early hours of January 7, where he certified the election result.