Wanted: Outgoing singles for FBOY Island NZ

TVNZ is looking for sexy singles searching for love and adventure to star in the hit HBO Max reality TV series FBOY Island as it heads to Aotearoa.

Reality dating series FBOY Island NZ. (Source: TVNZ)

FBOY Island NZ will follow three Kiwi women as they search for the guy of their dreams among 20 men in the sun and sand of the Pacific Islands. Half of the group will be 'nice guys' looking for love, while the other half will be self-proclaimed ‘fboys’ competing for cold, hard cash.

The question is, who is who?

Turning up the heat as the show’s host is actress and presenter Shavaughn Ruakere, who says the series is a "brand-new format that Kiwis have never seen before".

“The title is probably a bit of a hint that this is a dating show that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’ll flip the dating show concept on its head, which will make it addictive viewing,” Ruakere said.

“No one understands the intricacies of love better than a bunch of really hot people in their early 20s wearing very little clothing. Our show will tap into that fountain of supreme knowledge and answer an age-old question: can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

Anyone aged 18 to 30 and keen on an all-expenses-paid trip to the Pacific with the possible girl or guy of their dreams, or those that think they have what it takes to win some serious cash can go and apply at http://tvnz.co.nz/fboynz.