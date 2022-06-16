SPCA kennels across NZ flooded with dogs needing foster homes

SPCA kennels across the country are being flooded with canines big and small, all-in need of a good home.

But foster parents, a crucial steppingstone to them finding a forever home, are in short supply.

A dog called Mouse is one of the lucky ones living the dream.

His foster mum Tania Nicholson is a pro at welcoming previously unwanted new arrivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They generally stay by your side the whole time, they just want to be close, that's probably something that they've missed out on for most of their lives,” she told 1News.

However, not all dogs are as lucky as Mouse.

Unfortunately, one dog called Nahla has been at a Christchurch shelter for nearly 200 days.

“They get what you call shelter breakdown and poor Nahla is currently experiencing that. She’s a little bit flat that’s why foster parents are so, so, important to our organisation,” SPCA Christchurch centre manager Natasha Sutton said.

If you are interested in fostering an animal contact your local SPCA.