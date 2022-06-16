SPCA kennels across NZ flooded with dogs needing foster homes

Source: 1News

SPCA kennels across the country are being flooded with canines big and small, all-in need of a good home.

But foster parents, a crucial steppingstone to them finding a forever home, are in short supply.

A dog called Mouse is one of the lucky ones living the dream.

His foster mum Tania Nicholson is a pro at welcoming previously unwanted new arrivals.

“They generally stay by your side the whole time, they just want to be close, that's probably something that they've missed out on for most of their lives,” she told 1News.

However, not all dogs are as lucky as Mouse.

Unfortunately, one dog called Nahla has been at a Christchurch shelter for nearly 200 days.

“They get what you call shelter breakdown and poor Nahla is currently experiencing that. She’s a little bit flat that’s why foster parents are so, so, important to our organisation,” SPCA Christchurch centre manager Natasha Sutton said.

If you are interested in fostering an animal contact your local SPCA.

New ZealandAnimals

Popular Stories

1

SPCA kennels across NZ flooded with dogs needing foster homes

2

No more pre-departure tests for travellers to NZ from June 20

3

Alaska kids served sealant instead of milk at school program

4

Markets continue to tank globally - what it means for you

5

25 injured after walking over hot coal in Switzerland

Latest Stories

No more pre-departure tests for travellers to NZ from June 20

Live stream: Government speaks on scrapping of pre-departure tests

Calls for wider rollout of mental health response initiative

Pharmac's latest breast cancer drug funding 'way short' - advocate

Ed Sheeran adds two new shows to NZ tour

Related Stories

Christchurch zoo mourns loss of elderly rhino

Company found responsible for deaths of hundreds of calves

NZ fur seals showing up in unusual places for 'seal silly season'

McAnulty wants focus on animal welfare as new Racing Minister