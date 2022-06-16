Indian boy rescued after 5 days trapped in well with snake

An Indian boy has been rescued from a well after being trapped for five days.

Engineers had to construct a tunnel next to the 18-metre deep well in Chhattisgarh, while aid workers supplied 10-year-old Rahul Sahu with oxygen.

Rahul has hearing and speech impairments, which complicated the rescue operation.

He is now in a stable condition in hospital.

A politician on Twitter said Rahul had been stuck in the well for 104 hours with a snake.

"A snake and a frog were his companions for 104 hours. Today the whole of Chhattisgarh is celebrating... we all wish for his return from hospital soon. Congratulations and thanks again to all the team involved in this operation," said Bhupesh Baghel.

According to The Hindustan Times, up to 500 people from national disaster relief, the army and police were involved in the rescue.