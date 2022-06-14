Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offence charges

Source: Associated Press

Actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offences against three men in Britain and is expected to appear in a court in London this week, British police said.

Kevin Spacey.

Kevin Spacey. (Source: Getty)

Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday (NZT).

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Spacey last month.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former House of Cards star ran London’s Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film The Usual Suspects and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie American Beauty.

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

