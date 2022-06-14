Ex-Wallabies star David Pocock wins seat in Australian Senate

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Former rugby union star David Pocock has won a senate seat in the ACT, after campaigning as an independent candidate in Australia's federal election.

David Pocock.

David Pocock. (Source: Instagram/David Pocock)

The result was proving to be tight, but he managed to unseat former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja.

While the results will be formally declared on Wednesday, Pocock is already celebrating the win.

Just minutes after the Australian Electoral Commission's announcement, Pocock posted a statement on Twitter, thanking those who voted for him.

"It is an incredible honour to be able to serve a community I love."

Pocock said he was committed to being accessible and accountable to the people of Canberra.

"I acknowledge the work of outgoing ACT Senator Seselja after 9 years representing us and wish him and his family all the best."

Pocock's win also reflects the major changes in Australia's political landscape following this year's election.

In the history of the ACT's two senators, every election result has seen both a Labor and Liberal senator.

Pocock will be the first from outside the two main political parties.

He played 78 times for Australia's national rugby team the Wallabies between 2008 and 2019.

