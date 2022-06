Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Taupō.

Police say they were called to the scene on Whangamata Rd, in Marotiri, around 11am on Saturday.

A third person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The road remains blocked and motorists have been asked to continue to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.