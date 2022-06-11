Heavy rain, thunderstorms batter Horowhenua

Horowhenua has been battered by thunderstorms and heavy rain, with more on the way.

The Ōhau River has been left muddy after thunderstorms and heavy rain. (Source: Horowhenua District Council.)

People in the district are being asked to reduce their water usage over concerns of persistent rain over the next 40 hours.

Muddiness in the Ōhau River earlier saw the Levin water treatment plan temporarily shut down, but it is now up and running again. Levin's water storage levels are currently at 69%.

The council said drinking water remains safe to drink.

The Tokomaru water treatment plant is offline due to muddiness. A water tanker is on site if needed.

Surface flooding in the Horowhenua district following severe weather. (Source: Horowhenua District Council.)

Water treatment plants in Shannon, Foxton and Foxton Beach are all running and at capacity.

Surface flooding and power outages have been reported across the district, while sucker trucks and sandbags have been deployed in several areas.

Along with Horowhenua, Waitomo, Taranaki, Wellington, Marlborough, Nelson, Buller, Westland, the Canterbury High Country, Southern Lakes and Fiordland are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 6pm on Sunday.

Surface flooding in the Horowhenua district following severe weather. (Source: Horowhenua District Council.)

MetService said the thunderstorms are forecast to bring heavy rain, hail and strong squally wind gusts. There is also the possibility of a few small tornadoes about coastal areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and strong wind warnings have been issued for western parts of both islands.

Heavy rain and strong wind watches are also in place for western parts of both islands, along with central and eastern parts of the North Island.

People can stay up to date with the latest weather warnings and watches on MetService's website.

