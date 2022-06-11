Driver killed after two-car crash near Whanganui

One person was killed, and another seriously injured, after a two-car crash near Whanganui on Friday afternoon.

The two people involved had been trapped in their vehicles, according to Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ).

Police said one person had died at the scene, while the other had been taken to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.

The crash happened on State Highway 3 near Turakina at around 5.34pm on Friday.

"An investigation into circumstances of the crash is ongoing," police said.

The road had been closed while emergency services responded.

The serious crash unit has completed an examination of the scene, police said.