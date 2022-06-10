Duo rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory

Two people have been hospitalised after falling into a tank full of chocolate at an M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Chocolate being stirred in industrial setting. (Source: istock.com)

Assistant Supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch told CNN the exact condition of the two is unknown.

"One patient was transported by ground and one person was transported by helicopter," Schoenberger said.

Earlier, Brad Wolfe, a communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch reported fire crews were on hand to make the rescue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," Wolfe said.

He added that it's not yet known how the people fell into the tank of chocolate.