Wellingtonian cycling height of Everest for friend with brain cancer

Dr Peter Meffan is battling some of Wellington's worst weather as he cycles up Wright’s Hill Road until he reaches the same height as Mt Everest.

Meffan is cycling to help raise money for his friend and fellow doctor, Mike, who was recently diagnosed with advanced, aggressive brain cancer.

“These kinds of really serious cancers often need really forefront and unfunded chemotherapy and treatment options, often coming from places like the United States, people often have to mortgage their houses for these kinds of medicines,” Meffan said.

A Givealittle page was set up for people to support Meffan's efforts.

Meffan started cycling at 4am and told Breakfast he reckons 60 laps up Wright’s Hill Road should reach the height of Mt Everest.

“Each lap is around 140m of height,” he said.

Six months ago, Mike and his wife Annie welcomed their daughter Millie into the world. Four weeks ago, Mike was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“It’s just completely devastated Mike and Annie’s family and whānau and the wider community that surrounds Mike,” Meffan said.

Other cyclists have come out to support Meffan as he cycled in Wellington’s strong wind and heavy rain.

“I won’t be stopping no matter what happens with this weather, because I just feel so passionate about this,” he said.