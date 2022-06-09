Unlikely bond between grumpy cat and happy dog winning hearts

Source: Seven Sharp

Friendship can come in all shapes and sizes… in this case, balls of white fluff.

Yes, this story is about two very different Christchurch pets whose unlikely bond is lifting spirits around the world.

Wei Cheng Phee and Rinsa Li are the proud owners of Casper, a Samoyed dog, and Romeo, a Himalayan Persian cat.

Despite Romeo’s “resting grumpy face”, the two pets actually love each other and behave just like siblings.

Nearly 70,000 people from around the world now follow the grumpy cat and happy dog on Instagram.

The pair’s viral adventures have even inspired fan art, souvenirs and merchandise.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above for the full adorable story.

