'Stoked' disabled rugby team to play halftime at Crusaders semi

New Zealand's first fully disabled rugby team have been given the call-up to play at Orangetheory Stadium during Friday night's Super Rugby Pacific semi-final between the Crusaders and the Reds.

Injured prop Joe Moody surprised the team with the news at their weekly training on Wednesday evening - much to the side's excitement.

"Honestly when I was told to make it [the announcement] I thought it'd be a bit ho-hum and fall flat," said Moody.

"But seeing them so fizzed up and that excited, it's made my night."

1News first introduced viewers to the team 18 months ago but since then the side belonging to High School Old Boys' has grown, with up to 40 players now involved, aged 12-40, who all have intellectual and-or physical disabilities.

Much like the players, the club's rugby director Jamie Livingstone - who is also the head coach - said he was overwhelmed by the opportunity.

"The hopes and dreams of these players are something we have to try make happen," Livingstone said.

"This is just the first step to hopefully having a game against another province, or even another franchise."

Captain Bradley Holt added he was simply "lost for words".

"Everyone's pretty stoked. It just brings so much joy to everybody and being the captain, I just don't have words to say," he said.

Moody in response said he couldn't help but get involved.

"In our position as rugby players we get to go along to a lot of different branches of the community, and to be honest this would be one of the most special," he said.

The Crusaders also gave away official merchandise to each of the players and tickets for them and their families and caregivers to attend the match afterwards.