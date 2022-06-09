Heavy snow, rain, strong winds to hit central southern regions

Metservice has issued severe weather warnings for heavy rain, severe gales, and possibly heavy snow in the central and southern regions of the country.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Severe thunderstorms are also possible in some areas.

A cold front is expected to sweep from the west on Friday, bringing change to strong and colder westerlies.

A watch for heavy snow is in place for Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District and southern parts of the Canterbury High Country.

An orange level warning for strong winds is in place for Wellington, Wairarapa, areas south of Featherston and the Marlborough Sounds. Gusts that could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures are expected from 3am to 8am Friday morning.

Motorist are cautioned that driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Metservice expect more warnings for heavy rain, severe gales and heavy snow will be issued for many other areas across the country over the next days, with unsettled weather expected to continue past Monday.

Heavy rain warnings have been lifted for Horowhenua, areas south of Levin, north of Wellington and the Tararua Range.