Heavy snow, rain, strong winds to hit central southern regions

Source: 1News

Metservice has issued severe weather warnings for heavy rain, severe gales, and possibly heavy snow in the central and southern regions of the country.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Severe thunderstorms are also possible in some areas.

A cold front is expected to sweep from the west on Friday, bringing change to strong and colder westerlies.

A watch for heavy snow is in place for Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District and southern parts of the Canterbury High Country.

An orange level warning for strong winds is in place for Wellington, Wairarapa, areas south of Featherston and the Marlborough Sounds. Gusts that could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures are expected from 3am to 8am Friday morning.

Motorist are cautioned that driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Metservice expect more warnings for heavy rain, severe gales and heavy snow will be issued for many other areas across the country over the next days, with unsettled weather expected to continue past Monday.

Heavy rain warnings have been lifted for Horowhenua, areas south of Levin, north of Wellington and the Tararua Range.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Whānau explain why they took body from widow's home for burial

2

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

3

Police confirm identity of man fatally shot in Newlands

4

Heavy snow, rain, strong winds to hit central southern regions

5

NZ bank offers 1% cash boost for new home loans, up to $10k

Latest Stories

Heavy snow, rain, strong winds to hit central southern regions

Warriors players take the blame for Brown exit

Foo Fighters plan 2 tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins

First Three Waters bill passes first reading in Parliament

WHO: Covid cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere

Related Stories

Ferrari escapes damage as tornado tosses tree into Waikanae business

Reports of tornado as storm smashes lower North Island

Wild weather forecast for central and southern New Zealand

Taranaki crowned sunniest region in the country