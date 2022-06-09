Former Black Cap Watling new coach of Wellington Firebirds

Source: 1News

Black Caps great BJ Watling has been named the new Wellington Firebirds white ball Head Coach.

BJ Watling talks to Black Caps coach Gary Stead.

BJ Watling talks to Black Caps coach Gary Stead. (Source: Photosport)

The 36-year-old played 75 Tests for New Zealand throughout his career before retiring following the Black Caps' victory over India in the World Championship final last year.

Leading the Firebirds will be his first big head coaching gig after working with the Northern Districts A team.

“When the opportunity popped up, I was pretty excited to take it. It’s a completely different role to playing but I’ve been planning for this," Watling said.

"It’s always been on the backburner and once I retired, I started to dive in a bit more."

He will also join new specialist batting coach Toby Radford and Bruce Edgar as support coaches for the Firebirds in red ball cricket.

“I know I’ll get preparation time with Bruce and Toby. They’re two very experienced coaches that I can lean on throughout the season.”

Watling said he was looking forward to moving to a new environment.

"Connecting with the playing group and staff will be my first priority and just trying to find my feet in Wellington."

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

Man sought in Auckland death inquiry found after dramatic chase

2

Reports of tornado as storm smashes lower North Island

3

Reviews launched after Alan Hall's murder conviction quashed

4

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

5

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

Latest Stories

Haumaha completes fairytale return with Comm Games selection

Person of interest identified in Onehunga homicide investigation

Ferrari escapes damage as tornado tosses tree into Waikanae business

Tuungafasi a casualty as Blues prepare for Brumbies' onslaught

Man sought in Auckland death inquiry found after dramatic chase

Related Stories

Black Caps dealt double blow with de Grandhomme injury

Joe Root holds nerve to lead England to victory at Lord's

Slice of luck for Ben Stokes edges England ahead of Black Caps

Mitchell, Blundell put Black Caps in charge at Lord's on Day 2