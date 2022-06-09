Codie Taylor donates All Blacks jersey for Levin tornado fund

Source: 1News

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor has donated his signed jersey for auction to raise funds for tornado-hit Levin.

Codie Taylor.

Codie Taylor. (Source: Supplied)

The jersey was worn by Taylor in the historic 100th test between South Africa and the All Blacks last year in Townsville.

It's listed on Trade Me with a current bid of $3,510.

All proceeds will go towards the people impacted by last month's devastating weather in Taylor's hometown.

On May 20, residents woke in the early hours of the morning to smashed windows, missing roofs, with six homes in the town not able to be lived in.

READ MORE: Aerial images show destruction caused by Levin tornado

Taylor hopes this gesture will encourage the community to give what they can to the cause.

The auction proceeds will also be added to the Mayoral Relief fund, created by the Horowhenua District Council.

The auction closes on Wednesday morning.

