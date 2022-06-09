Blackadder to miss rest of 2022 season with shoulder injury

Source: 1News

An in-form Ethan Blackadder has been dealt a cruel blow with his impressive 2022 season now abruptly over.

Ethan Blackadder leaves the pitch grimacing in pain after dislocating his shoulder against the Reds.

Ethan Blackadder leaves the pitch grimacing in pain after dislocating his shoulder against the Reds. (Source: Photosport)

The Crusaders announced on Thursday Blackadder will now miss the remainder of the rugby season - including internationals - following his shoulder dislocation in last Friday's Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final against the Reds.

"After further imaging and consultation with a shoulder specialist, it has been determined that Ethan Blackadder requires surgery," a Crusaders spokesperson said.

"He will be unavailable for the rest of 2022 and will return to rugby at the start of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season."

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said the team was supporting their loose forward, whose form suggested he was in line to add to his nine All Blacks caps later this year.

"We really feel for Ethan, who has been in incredible form and is such a hardworking and well-respected member of this team," Robertson said.

"Our medical team will do what they do best and ensure he has everything he needs to be right for the 2023 season.

"In the meantime, he'll find other ways to contribute to our group, as Ethan always does."

Tom Christie has been named to replace Blackadder for Friday's semi-final against the Chiefs in Christchurch.

RugbyCrusadersAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

Whānau explain why they took body from widow's home for burial

2

Police confirm identity of man fatally shot in Newlands

3

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

4

NZ bank offers 1% cash boost for new home loans, up to $10k

5

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

Latest Stories

WHO: Covid cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere

'Stoked' disabled rugby team to play halftime at Crusaders semi

Man arrested following 'violent assault' on BOP teen

Unlikely bond between grumpy cat and happy dog winning hearts

Student attendance targets introduced by Government

Related Stories

'Stoked' disabled rugby team to play halftime at Crusaders semi

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

Codie Taylor donates All Blacks jersey for Levin tornado fund

Opinion: Marino Mikaele-Tu'u could be sudden All Black beneficiary