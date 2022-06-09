Blackadder to miss rest of 2022 season with shoulder injury

An in-form Ethan Blackadder has been dealt a cruel blow with his impressive 2022 season now abruptly over.

Ethan Blackadder leaves the pitch grimacing in pain after dislocating his shoulder against the Reds. (Source: Photosport)

The Crusaders announced on Thursday Blackadder will now miss the remainder of the rugby season - including internationals - following his shoulder dislocation in last Friday's Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final against the Reds.

"After further imaging and consultation with a shoulder specialist, it has been determined that Ethan Blackadder requires surgery," a Crusaders spokesperson said.

"He will be unavailable for the rest of 2022 and will return to rugby at the start of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season."

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said the team was supporting their loose forward, whose form suggested he was in line to add to his nine All Blacks caps later this year.

"We really feel for Ethan, who has been in incredible form and is such a hardworking and well-respected member of this team," Robertson said.

"Our medical team will do what they do best and ensure he has everything he needs to be right for the 2023 season.

"In the meantime, he'll find other ways to contribute to our group, as Ethan always does."

Tom Christie has been named to replace Blackadder for Friday's semi-final against the Chiefs in Christchurch.