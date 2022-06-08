Gun licensing documents stolen from ex-Auckland police station

Firearms licensing documents were stolen in the robbery of the former Auckland Central police station last month, police have said.

Police station on Vincent Street, Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

Superintendent Karyn Malthus said "police are now contacting people whose documents have been obtained as a result of the burglary to advise them of the situation".

The investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of documentation that was stolen, she said.

"There is nothing to indicate any involvement of organised criminal groups in this burglary at this stage," Malthus said.

"The ongoing criminal investigation is continuing to establish who may have come into contact with the stolen property."

Police said it wants to reassure the public this incident is being taken seriously and the protection of the information of all people is of utmost importance.

"As part of this, police are continuing to work with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps moving forward," Malthus said.

"In general, we always advise firearms license holders to remain vigilant around the security measures they have in place for their firearms."

"Keeping firearms holders safe is a key focus for police and we continue to monitor any burglaries of firearms that occur."

An investigation is ongoing and four people have been charged so far with burglary and receiving stolen property offences.