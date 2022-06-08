Canterbury welcome back former England halfback Heinz for NPC

Canterbury have added some serious experience to their halfback stocks for the 2022 NPC season with Willi Heinz returning to the side after a seven-year hiatus.

Willi Heinz looks to kick during the Rugby World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

Heinz departed the red and black hoops after their successful campaign in 2014 and joined Gloucester in the UK before eventually getting a call-up for England and earning 13 international caps - one of which was the infamous semi-final win over the All Blacks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

But after some "wonderful experiences" in the UK, Heinz, 33, returned to Christchurch to play for his beloved Linwood Bulls this year and now finds himself back in another familiar uniform.

"It's awesome being back in Christchurch and seeing the remarkable transformation the city has gone through," Heinz said.

"There’s nothing quite like Canterbury; It’s where I grew up, where my family is, and to get the opportunity to play again for Canterbury is quite surreal really."

The former Canterbury captain said he was a different player to the one who played the last of his 54 games for the province in 2014, but he was determined to get the same results.

Willi Heinz leads out Canterbury in 2014. (Source: Photosport)

"It’s a real privilege to play for Canterbury, you get to play in front of your friends and family and the style of rugby is really enjoyable," he said.

"I’ve always felt so passionate about this team and feel as determined as ever to contribute to a successful season.

"The NPC is fast and fun, so it’s about enjoying our rugby but understanding the opportunity we have as a group to deliver something special for our people and inspire the next generation of young Cantabrian."

Canterbury finished third in the Premiership Division last season before their narrow 17-14 loss to eventual champions Waikato in the semi-finals.

The team will be coached by Marty Bourke in 2022 after the former co-coaching combo of Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown stood down at the end of last year.

Bourke will be supported by former All Blacks flanker Matt Todd, Alex Robertson and Craig Dunlea as his assistants.