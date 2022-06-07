Wallaroos face fierce Black Ferns haka in boomerang formation

Australia's Wallaroos faced up to the Black Ferns' haka in Tauranga on Monday in a special formation, before marching up to the halfway line to meet the challenge of their rivals.

As the Ferns began Ko Uhia Mai, the Australians got into what appeared to be a boomerang formation, before advancing forward and linking arms on the halfway mark.

There was plenty of passion in the Black Ferns' haka as they started a new era following a scathing review and the subsequent appointment of Wayne Smith as coach.

The Ferns recovered from a poor start before scoring 23 unanswered points in a 23-10 victory, in their opening Pacific Four Series clash.

The tournament also features the United States and Canada.

