Confirmed: Wayne Smith unveiled as Black Ferns' new head coach

Wayne Smith has been unveiled as the new Black Ferns head coach.

Wayne Smith, pictured after his final test assisting the All Blacks in 2017. (Source: Photosport)

As reported by 1News on Thursday afternoon, Smith, a former All Blacks head coach who excelled in a long-term role as a key assistant during the nation's World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015, was named as Glenn Moore’s replacement at a media conference in Christchurch.

Moore left his role after a damning report into the state of the team following its ill-fated European tour late last year. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate’s social media post lifted the lid on what was found to be an inappropriate and unprofessional team culture, and, while Moore retained the confidence of his New Zealand Rugby employers, he resigned last Saturday.

Smith, who will be assisted by Wes Clarke, Whitney Hansen, Sir Graham Henry and Mike Cron, will be a key figure as the Black Ferns head towards the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this year. Hansen, the daughter of Sir Steve, has been promoted from the intern coaching role that she has held for the past two years.

The 64-year-old Smith coached the Crusaders to two Super Rugby titles in 1998 and 1999 and played a key role alongside Dave Rennie at the Chiefs when they won their championships in 2012 and 2013.

A fortnight ago, Smith was announced as technical coach for the Black Ferns, who have a winning record not far behind that of the All Blacks and have won five of the seven women's World Cups they have taken part in.

As reported by 1News earlier, Smith has been named as director of rugby but will effectively be head coach.

Other changes to the management team see the recent addition of Amanda Murphy as assistant strength and conditioning coach. The former Black Fern joins the programme from her role as women’s high performance manager at Canterbury rugby.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said the new structure would put the team in a solid position as they build towards the Rugby World Cup.

“There is no questioning Wayne’s calibre as a coach and what he will bring to this team," Robinson said. "We know he is excited to be involved in the Black Ferns and about what they can build this year.

“Wes has been a long-standing member of the Black Ferns coaching team, his insight and experience is invaluable. Whitney is a coach with a big future; she has impressed in her two years within the team, so this is great recognition of her ability and potential.

“We know the entire management team and playing group are committed to what will be a massive six months, and NZR is dedicated to the success of the programme this year and in the future.”

The ninth women's World Cup, which was put back by a year because of the pandemic, takes place in New Zealand from October 8 to November 12.