Black Ferns turn on power to beat Wallaroos and start brave new era

On an afternoon in Tauranga where the weather conditions varied from torrential rain to drizzle and back again, the Black Ferns have recovered from an uncertain start against the Wallaroos to score 23 unanswered points for a 23-10 victory.

Ruby Tui grits her teeth as she's tackled against the Wallaroos during the Black Ferns victory in Tauranga. (Source: Photosport)

And so they began not only their Pacific Four Series campaign, a competition also including Canada and the USA, but also their new era under coaches Wayne Smith and company.

In the end it was convincing, a victory which owed much to the vastly improved aggression in the second half from their pack, who turned an ordinary set piece around to dominate the Australians, and an extremely helpful injection of talent and energy from their reserves bench.

Smith, their new director of rugby, predicted mistakes from his side as they attempted to banish memories of last year’s disastrous performances in the Northern Hemisphere, and they came thick and fast in the first half.

The Wallaroos showed greater composure and strategic know-how in building a 10-0 lead via a converted score for prop Liz Patu, who took the direct route to the try-line, and a penalty for Lori Cramer, while the Black Ferns continued to throw the ball around in the wet conditions – with predictable results.

But the home side, urged on by an increasingly vocal crowd at Tauranga Domain, got a foothold in the match via their left wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga, who capitalised on a quick tap from halfback Kendra Cocksedge to score in the corner despite a clear high and dangerous tackle by her opposite Mahalia Murphy.

Referee Sara Cox rightly referred the act to the TMO Chris Assmus, a Canadian, due to potential contact with the head, but Assmus decided there was neither contact with the head nor was it dangerous.

This was despite replays showing Leti-I’iga wearing a forearm to the jaw. It was the first of two odd decisions by Assmus, who scrubbed out a second-half try for Black Ferns replacement prop Tanya Kalounivale due to a “pre-latching” technicality.

Down 10-5 at halftime, the Black Ferns were in the match provided they showed greater tactical nous in the difficult conditions and they did more than that – they dominated the Australians with their greater desire in the second half.

Their fitness, criticised as below-par last year, appeared far better too.

With Cocksedge, celebrating her record-breaking 58th Test for the Black Ferns, becoming increasingly influential, the home side scored three tries in the second half through impressive loose forwards Alana Bremner and Kaipo Olsen-Baker, the latter coming from a brilliantly executed scrum move, and another for wing Leti-I’iga.

Their pick-and-go game, poor in the first half as they failed to breach the Australian defence, easily won them metres after the break as the Wallaroos conceded physically but also mentally.

It was no more than they deserved and a victory that ensured they kept their perfect record against the Australians. In 21 Tests they have never lost to the Wallaroos.

Second-five Hazel Tubic showed impressive composure and her kicking game helped put the Black Ferns on the front foot once she replaced Chelsea Semple in the second half, but all of the home side's replacements played their part.

In the previous Pacific Four Series match at the same venue, Canada beat the USA 36-5.

New Zealand’s next match is against Canada at Waitakere Stadium next Sunday.

Black Ferns 23 (Ayesha Leti-I’iga 2, Alana Bremner, Kaipo Olsen-Baker tries; Kendra Cocksedge pen)

Wallaroos 10 (Liz Patu try; Lori Cramer con, pen)

Halftime: 10-5