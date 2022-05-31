Full results: 1News Kantar Public Poll May, 2022

The full results of the 1News Kantar Public Poll for the period of May 21-25, 2022.

Composite image of Christopher Luxon and Jacinda Ardern.

Composite image of Christopher Luxon and Jacinda Ardern. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Between May 21-25, 2022, 1002 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (501) and online (501). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. For party support and preferred Prime Minister, percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, education level and ethnic identification. The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel.

