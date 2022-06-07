NZ Rugby apologise to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate for 'failings'

A day after the Black Ferns’ impressive victory over the Wallaroos ushered in a new regime, New Zealand Rugby has moved to draw a line under the old one and the Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate controversy with a public apology.

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, middle, packs down in a scrum against England during the Black Ferns' Test defeat last year. (Source: Photosport)

The apology, which came by way of a media release and is set to be followed by an acknowledgment by former Black Ferns hooker Ngata-Aerengamate, is likely the final part of a settlement process started by a social media post by the player back in December.

Ngata-Aerengamate’s post highlighted her mental health issues which she said were connected with the culture of the Black Ferns at the time. It ended in the resignation of coach Glenn Moore.

In April this year, an independent review found numerous shortcomings within the environment, including a lack of cultural awareness and a lackadaisical recruitment process.

New Zealand Rugby fully accepted the review, including the finding that Ngata-Aerengamate was not adequately supported, with Moore resigning shortly afterwards.

"NZR has formally apologised directly to Te Kura and her whānau for the experiences that led to a decline in hauora [general health and wellbeing] for her," Tuesday's statement said.

"NZR has taken responsibility for the systemic failings that led to this decline. NZR now wishes to repeat that apology to Te Kura publicly and reiterates its commitment to ensuring Te Kura receives the appropriate mental wellbeing and training support required to help her continued recovery.

"NZR further reiterates its acceptance of the review's recommendations, its commitment to ensuring their implementation moving forward and to ensuring that the Black Ferns will strive to deliver a performance culture and environment that is safe and rewarding for all.

"NZR acknowledges the courage that is required for people to speak up on mental health issues."

The organisation added that Ngata-Aerengamate and her family elected to take a “mediated restorative” route with Moore, rather than a "litigious" one.

“That process has now concluded and NZR and Te Kura have addressed any issues between them and are moving forward positively.”

The timing, one day after the Black Ferns’ victory in Tauranga over Australia in the Pacific Four Series, appears odd, but it was likely deliberate. None of the parties would likely have wanted it to appear during the week of such an important occasion for new coach Wayne Smith and the team in his first game in charge.

After an uncertain start against Australia, who have never beaten New Zealand in their previous 20 times of trying, the Black Ferns scored 23 unanswered points, including 18 in the second half.

They tightened up their attack in the atrocious weather conditions, and, with a transformed set piece, physically dominated Australia, with left wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga scoring a try in each half.