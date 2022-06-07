Monkeypox now a notifiable disease in NZ

Monkeypox is now a notifiable disease in New Zealand, meaning medical professionals must report any cases.

WHO officials say the disease spreads in a different manner to Covid-19 – through close physical contact. (Source: Breakfast)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Tuesday at her post-Cabinet address, saying there have so far been no cases, or suspected cases in New Zealand.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said making it a notifiable disease means, "we are making sure we’re as prepared as possible if any cases do appear here".

"Designating monkeypox as a notifiable disease means we can utilise the tools needed to contain any possible spread of the disease including contact tracing and isolation orders," she said.

"The first cluster of cases was identified in the United Kingdom in May. Since June 2 2022, over 780 cases have since been identified across 27 countries."

Verrall said monkeypox, "typically begins with symptoms such as a fever, chills, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion".

"A blister-like rash or lesions then typically appear on the face and spread to other parts of the body. The rash goes through several stages – like chickenpox – before finally becoming a scab that falls off."