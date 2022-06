Armed police are at the scene of a "serious incident" unfolding in a Wellington suburb on Tuesday afternoon.

Police at scene of Newlands incident. (Source: 1News)

Cordons are in place at Kingsbridge Place, in Newlands.

Around five police cars and two ambulances were at the scene.

It comes after residents took to social media to report hearing gunshots.

Gunshots in Newlands?! — Reagan Morris (@TheReaganMorris) June 7, 2022

Police say while there is no ongoing risk to the public, but people are asked to avoid the area.

More to come.