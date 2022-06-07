Luhrmann on Elvis' story exploring US society, cinema's future

Baz Luhrmann's blockbuster biopic Elvis (2022) marks his triumphant return to cinema since the smash hit The Great Gatsby (2013).

Just hours before Luhrmann walked the red carpet, 1News sat down with the visionary director to hear about the project and where he believes cinema is going.

He says he doesn’t see the story of Elvis so much as a biopic, but more of an exploration of society during the height of his popularity.

"If you look at America in the 50s, 60s and 70s, Elvis is at the crossroads of culture there. The good, the bad and the ugly."

"Also, you can’t tell the story of Elvis without dealing with the issues of race in America. I always say 'no issue of race, no Elvis.'"

Luhrmann says Presley's life story has all the right ingredients for the big screen.

"If you were Shakespeare, you could not structure a better, tragic American opera than the life of Elvis Presley."

The film is told through the eyes of Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), Presley's manager, who was known to take half of his earnings.

It covers the stratospheric rise of the singer, and his eventual death at just 42.

Relative newcomer Austin Butler plays the titular role, and commits to it, gyrating hips and all.

Butler says the scenes where he was recreating Presley's iconic movements left him exhausted.

"I was pretty sore at the end of the day, but it's so exhilarating."

He says he spent a 18 months preparing to play the singer.

"I didn't know what was going to click, I started by absorbing everything, it was watching every bit of footage, reading every book that was written about his life, listening to every interview he gave."

The movie was shot throughout the pandemic, with Tom Hanks testing positive in March 2020 during filming.

Viewing habits have also changed because of Covid-19, with some cinemas struggling to attract customers.

Luhrmann says he’s not worried about the future of film.

"I’m guilty of having my phone tucked up in bed looking at a streamer," he laughed.

"I make theatrical movies, and theatrical movies mean the audience need to be present and go 'I know we’re all strangers but we’re all laughing at the same thing, feeling the same thing.'"

"If there’s one thing the pandemic has made us feel it’s possible no matter who you are, is that you can end up lonely, and loneliness is the worst possible experience."

Elvis hits New Zealand cinemas on June 23.