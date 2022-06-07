Census of kōkako in Auckland reveals record numbers

Source: 1News

The melodious sound of kōkako is beginning to grow louder in Auckland's Hunua Ranges, as the population of the birds continues to climb.

A breeding pair of kōkako in the Hunua Ranges.

A breeding pair of kōkako in the Hunua Ranges. (Source: Auckland Council)

The latest Auckland Council Kōkako Management Area census in the Hunua Ranges reveals a record 229 pairs of adult breeding birds, more than double the 106 pairs in 2018.

The number makes it the second largest mainland population of the bird in New Zealand.

"This result is very exciting," Councillor Richard Hills, Environment and Climate Change Committee Chair, said.

"From 25 birds and only one breeding pair in 1994, to a population of over 400 is testament to the pest control work council staff and volunteers have put into the project over the last 25 years."

The predator control efforts have benefited other species in the Hunua Ranges with a rising number of kaka, long tailed bats and Hochstetters frogs being recorded in the area.

