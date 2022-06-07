Cambridges enjoyed Queen's jubilee, 'especially Louis'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say the entire family enjoyed the Queen's jubilee celebrations, "especially Louis".

Kate and Louis.

Four days of events to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne have come to an end, with the guest of honour appearing from the balcony just twice due to her frail condition.

However, her four-year-old great-grandson Prince Louis, the third and youngest child of William and Kate, proved to be the other star of events, with his enthusiastic facial expressions and gestures as he rode in a carriage, watched an Air Force flyover with the Queen at the Trooping the Colour parade and sat next to his mum at the pageant capturing attention.

Kate and Louis.

His antics delighted many, and were acknowledged by his parents on social media.

Kate and Louis.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

The Queen and Prince Louis

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London

