Black Caps dealt double blow with de Grandhomme injury

The Black Caps have been dealt a double blow after losing the first Test to England, with allrounder Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Colin de Grandhomme. (Source: Photosport)

The allrounder, who top scored for New Zealand in the first innings of the defeat at Lord's with 42, suffered a torn plantar fascia in his right heel.

He faces 10 to 12 weeks on the sidelines, coach Gary Stead said.

"It's a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series," he said.

"He's a massive part of our Test side and we'll certainly miss him."

Spin-bowling allrounder Wellington Michael Bracewell has been added to the squad as cover for de Grandhomme.

"It's great to be able to call on someone like Michael who's been with the squad for the past month and is match ready," Stead said.

The second Test in the three-match series starts on Friday at Trent Bridge.