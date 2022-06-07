Ardern to meet new Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Source: 1News

Jacinda Ardern is set to meet Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week.

Anthony Albanese and foreign minister Penny Wong. (Source: Associated Press)

She will travel to Sydney on Thursday and return on Friday.

“The relationship between New Zealand and Australia is like family,” Ardern said.

“It’s fitting that as New Zealand’s Prime Minister I will be the first foreign head of government to meet with Prime Minister Albanese in Australia since he took office a couple of weeks ago.

“We are fortunate to be close neighbours who share common values, history, personal connections, and business relationships.

Ardern in America. (Source: Breakfast)

Ardern said she expected to talk to Albanese about climate change, the Indo Pacific Economic Framework, AUKUS, and the Pacific Island Forum.

New ZealandPoliticsAustralia

