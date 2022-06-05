Photos: Star-studded Jubilee concert in full swing

The Platinum Jubilee concert is in full swing outside Buckingham Palace in London.
Adam Lambert from the band Queen performs with the Royal Marine drummers.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive for the Platinum Jubilee concert.
From left, Britain's Prince George, Prince William and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace.
The Queen is seen onscreen at the concert as she is not attending in person.
Jax Jones performs with sparks flying from his guitar.