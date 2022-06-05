Photos: Star-studded Jubilee concert in full swing

The Platinum Jubilee concert is in full swing outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Adam Lambert.

Adam Lambert. (Source: Associated Press)

Adam Lambert from the band Queen performs with the Royal Marine drummers.

Boris Johnson and his wife.

Boris Johnson and his wife. (Source: Associated Press)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive for the Platinum Jubilee concert.

Prince George, Prince William and Camilla Duchess.

Prince George, Prince William and Camilla Duchess. (Source: Associated Press)

From left, Britain's Prince George, Prince William and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen.

The Queen. (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen is seen onscreen at the concert as she is not attending in person.

Jax Jones.

Jax Jones. (Source: Associated Press)

Jax Jones performs with sparks flying from his guitar.

