Photos: Star-studded Jubilee concert in full swing

The Platinum Jubilee concert is in full swing outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Adam Lambert. (Source: Associated Press)

Adam Lambert from the band Queen performs with the Royal Marine drummers.

Boris Johnson and his wife. (Source: Associated Press)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive for the Platinum Jubilee concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince George, Prince William and Camilla Duchess. (Source: Associated Press)

From left, Britain's Prince George, Prince William and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen. (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen is seen onscreen at the concert as she is not attending in person.

Jax Jones. (Source: Associated Press)

Jax Jones performs with sparks flying from his guitar.