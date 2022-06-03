Black Caps' quicks wreak havoc at Lord's after NZ bowled out for 132

Source: 1News

New Zealand's bowlers have turned the Black Caps' fortunes around with the ball after a dramatic collapse with the bat in the first Test against England at Lord's.

Kyle Jamieson took two wickets.

Kyle Jamieson took two wickets. (Source: Associated Press)

Electing to bat first, New Zealand's top order crumbled as the Kiwis were bowled out for 132.

Colin de Grandhomme top scored with an unbeaten 42.

New Zealand's bowlers kept them in the game, reducing England to 116 for 7 at the end of the first day despite the hosts reaching 75/1 at one point.

Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult taking two wickets, Tim Southee and de Grandhomme claiming one each.

England trailed New Zealand by 16 runs at stumps.

