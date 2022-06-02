Review: Mothering Sunday's surprising sensuality

Fair warning, I'm probably going to say sensual a few times in this article.

At the centre of Mothering Sunday is Jane Fairchild, an orphan now working as a maid in the wake of World War I.

The film bounces around parts of her life, exploring a pair of doomed relationships, which inform her career an an author.

The film is based on a 2016 novel by Graham Swift (Source: Supplied)

On the surface, the film appears to be a British period drama of which we've seen dozens, but there's an overwhelming sensuality to the whole thing.

It feels wrong to call the film sexy or provocative. Under the direction of Eva Husson the film is never perverse. There's a fair amount of nudity in the film but it's never gratuitous which it may have felt like in a lesser director's hands.

Odessa Young stars as Jane Fairchild in Mothering Sunday (Source: Supplied)

A fair amount of praise given to the film is focused around the way it's shot. Mothering Sunday is gorgeous to look at. Any frame of this movie could be printed out and hung on your wall and people would ask where you bought it from because they want to get their own.

My only issue with the film was the non-linear narrative took me a while to wrap my head around. I'll be the first to admit this could very much be a 'me' problem as my fellow audience members didn't seem to have the same issue.

So maybe I didn't say sensual as many times as I expected but if we're talking unexpected and sensual, look no further than Mothering Sunday.