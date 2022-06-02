Official portrait of the Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee

A stunning new portrait of the Queen has been released as the UK prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (Source: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie via AP)

The photo was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

In it, she's wearing a dusk dove blue Angela Kelly coat.

The 96-year-old also released a message ahead of a long weekend of celebrations for her 70 years on the throne.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," she said.

"I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."